The #NextGen Who Has Never Failed

In many Indian business families, the NextGen enters professional life with advantages most people spend decades building. There is financial security, a respected family name, quality education, experienced advisers and an established enterprise that can provide opportunity.

Yet one leadership experience may be missing: failure with consequences that cannot simply be absorbed by the family or repaired by someone more experienced.

This matters as succession moves beyond the transfer of shares towards management and governance. A successor can be intelligent, ambitious and commercially confident while having limited exposure to decisions where the outcome rested squarely on their own choices. For families preparing the next generation, the more important question is whether the successor has accumulated enough real responsibility to understand how they respond when circumstances become difficult.

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Growing up around a successful enterprise provides an extraordinary education. The NextGen sees capital being allocated, acquisitions being discussed, senior executives being appointed and difficult business cycles being navigated.

A successor may understand why the family entered an industry without having made a difficult capital allocation decision. They may know the story of a major acquisition without having managed its integration. They may have heard how a senior executive was handled without having had to make that decision themselves. Familiarity creates context, but operating responsibility develops decision-making maturity.

The family enterprise can also unintentionally soften consequences. A professional executive may quietly correct a poor decision. A difficult employee matter may be escalated to an older family member. A new venture may receive more time and capital than its commercial performance warrants. Colleagues may hesitate to give direct feedback because they know the individual's family position.

This is rarely about entitlement. Parents want to protect their children, and professional managers often want to protect the enterprise and its relationship with the promoter family. Yet excessive protection can leave a capable successor with an incomplete understanding of their own leadership.

Responsibility Must Come Before Authority

A successor does not need to be deliberately exposed to failure. They need genuine responsibility before the stakes become overwhelming. That means assignments where the decision belongs to them, performance can be measured and the consequences cannot automatically be transferred upwards.

A business with a defined mandate and budget can teach more than a prestigious title. Responsibility for a product launch, a market expansion, a turnaround, a major customer relationship or a team with performance issues exposes the successor to the trade-offs that leadership actually involves.

They have to make choices with incomplete information, persuade people, manage setbacks and explain outcomes.

The size of the assignment matters less than the authenticity of the accountability.

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This is where professional CEOs and senior executives have an important role. A NextGen leader should be treated as an executive, not as a protected family member. Difficult feedback should remain difficult. Performance expectations should remain measurable. Mistakes should be examined rather than automatically repaired.

The objective, however, is not to manufacture failure. A family enterprise cannot become a laboratory for reckless experimentation. Developmental responsibility must increase in proportion to demonstrated capability, with appropriate safeguards around capital, reputation and people.

The strongest succession processes I have seen follow a progression from exposure to participation, responsibility and then accountability for outcomes. Each stage produces evidence about readiness. Age, family position and academic credentials cannot provide that evidence by themselves.

Your Surname Changes The Room

There is another challenge that NextGen leaders often underestimate. Their surname changes the quality of information reaching them.

Employees may hesitate to disagree. Senior executives may soften difficult messages. Business partners may become unusually accommodating. Even experienced professionals may choose their words carefully because they are uncertain how a promoter family member will respond.

The successor can consequently believe that they are receiving candid organisational feedback when they are actually receiving a filtered version of reality.

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A mature NextGen leader has to counter this deliberately. They need people around them who can disagree without fearing consequences, independent directors who will challenge assumptions and mentors who have no reason to flatter them. They must learn to distinguish respect from deference.

I have found that credible successors tend to become curious about dissent. They ask what they may be missing, invite alternative views and remain open when a professional executive challenges their assumptions. This creates better information and, over time, stronger authority.

Failure Reveals How You Lead

The real value of failure lies in what it reveals about the individual.

A consequential mistake shows how someone responds when confidence is challenged, when a trusted colleague disappoints them, when a strategy fails or when a board rejects their recommendation. It can expose defensiveness, poor decision-making, impatience, weak listening or an inability to change course.

These are difficult lessons, but they are also highly valuable when learnt early enough. The objective is to create situations in which the NextGen can experience consequence while the organisation can still absorb the learning.

This requires families to distinguish between supporting and rescuing.

Supporting a successor means providing context, access to experienced people and an environment in which questions can be asked.

Rescuing means repeatedly removing the consequences of their decisions.

If every difficult decision eventually returns to the founder, the successor learns that escalation is a safety mechanism. Professional executives learn that the family member's authority is conditional. The organisation then has two centres of power even when the succession plan says there is one.

The founder's restraint is therefore part of NextGen development. Allowing a manageable mistake to become a learning experience may sometimes be more valuable than solving it immediately.

Decision-Making Maturity Is Earned

The ultimate test of NextGen preparation is how the successor behaves when conditions deteriorate.

Can they acknowledge a wrong decision without looking for someone else to blame?

Can they change course without treating it as a loss of authority?

Can they hear unwelcome information from a professional executive?

Can they make a difficult people decision when the individual is personally well connected?

Can they accept that capital, talent and management attention are finite?

These capabilities matter whether the successor eventually becomes a CEO, takes a board position or remains an influential shareholder. Each role requires a different form of responsibility.

This is why succession planning must examine the individual's development, not simply the timetable for transferring responsibility. Families need the discipline to distinguish protection from preparation. The ability to make difficult decisions, own their consequences and learn from them has to be earned by the NextGen.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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