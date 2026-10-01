The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first week. According to the reported figures, the film added Rs 3.25 crore to its India net collection on Day 7, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs104.75 crore.

The seventh day collection was recorded on Wednesday, with the film registering an estimated 17.74 percent occupancy across 5,411 shows.

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Box Office Collection So Far

The film had opened strongly at the domestic box office. Sacnilk's data showed that The Paradise earned Rs 34.65 crore net on the first day, following Rs 11.60 crore from paid previews.

It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4. The collection subsequently dropped during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 5 crore on Day 5.

The figures indicate that the film crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone during its opening week at the box office despite the decline in daily collections after the weekend.

The film also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in worldwide gross collections, according to latest trade reports citing Sacnilk data.

About The Paradise

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the action drama follows the struggle of the marginalised Savaari community against discrimination and oppression.

The cast also includes Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu, among others.

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