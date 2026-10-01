Railway Stocks Fall: IRCON, RailTel, IRCTC, RVNL Tank Up To 6% — Here's Why

Railway Stocks Today: Railway stocks came under pressure on Thursday, October 1, 2026, a day after several railway counters witnessed a sharp rally, with IRCON International surging 18.32% in the previous session.

The sudden reversal has brought profit booking into focus, particularly as the broader market remains under pressure.

Among individual railway stocks, IRCON International tumbled 6.23% to hit an intraday low of Rs 109.75. RailTel slipped 3.37% to an intraday low of Rs 257.30, while Titagarh Rail declined 1.91% to Rs 803 per share.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

IRCTC fell 1.86% to an intraday low of Rs 447, nearing its 52-week low of Rs 446.35. RVNL slipped 1.36% to an intraday low of Rs 199.25, close to its 52-week low of Rs 195.20.

Meanwhile, IRFC dropped 1.20% to an intraday low of Rs 78.10, nearing its 52-week low of Rs 77.10.

ALSO READ: Track All Stock Market Live Action Here

RITES opened at Rs 210.40 and moved in a narrow range, hitting an intraday high of Rs 217 and an intraday low of Rs 208.15. Its 52-week high and low stand at Rs 259.30 and Rs 175.10, respectively.

Railway Stocks Today: IRCON Sees Heavy Volumes

Around 11:10 am, IRCON shares were trading 5.38% lower at Rs 110.75. Trading volumes were heavy, with 8.07 lakh shares worth Rs 8.99 crore changing hands on the BSE, compared with a two-week average quantity of 6.28 lakh shares.

IRFC was trading 1.01% lower at Rs 78.25. About 4.38 lakh shares worth Rs 3.43 crore changed hands on the BSE, below its two-week average quantity of 8.32 lakh shares.

IRCTC was trading 0.90% lower at Rs 451.40. On the BSE, 0.49 lakh shares worth over Rs 2.21 crore changed hands, against a two-week average volume of 1.15 lakh shares.

RVNL was trading 1.29% lower at Rs 199.40 per share. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares worth Rs 5.77 crore changed hands, while its two-week average volume stood at 4.76 lakh shares.

RITES was trading 0.33% lower at Rs 208.65 per share. The counter saw 12.64 lakh shares worth Rs 26.94 crore change hands on the BSE, compared with its two-week average volume of 2.15 lakh shares.

RailTel was trading 3.25% lower at Rs 257.65. About 0.35 lakh shares worth Rs 89.82 lakh changed hands on the BSE, against a two-week average volume of 0.64 lakh shares.

Titagarh Rail was trading 1.12% lower at Rs 809.45. On the BSE, 0.14 lakh shares worth Rs 1.15 crore changed hands, compared with its two-week average quantity of 0.65 lakh shares.

In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22% lower at 72,320 levels.

Why Are Railway Stocks Falling Today? Analysts Decode

The decline in railway stocks comes after the sharp rally seen in the previous session, with investors booking some profits after the sudden upmove.

Ambreesh Baliga, independent analyst, said investors tend to look for pockets of opportunity when the broader market is under pressure, and railway stocks had emerged as one such pocket after their strong rally in the previous session.

“With the broader market under pressure, investors tend to look for pockets of opportunity. Railway stocks had emerged as one such pocket after their strong rally in the previous session, leading to partial profit booking and weighing on the stocks today,” Baliga said.

The previous session saw heavy buying in several railway counters. IRCON International surged 18.32%, while RITES gained 12.13% and RailTel advanced 8.48% during the session.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said railway PSU stocks such as IRCON International, RITES and RailTel were witnessing profit booking after their sharp rally on September 30.

“Railway PSU stocks such as IRCON International, RITES and RailTel are witnessing profit booking after the sharp rally on September 30, when IRCON, RITES and RailTel rose 5%-15% on heavy volumes,” Singh said.

He said the reversal was “largely technical”, as traders locked in gains after the sudden upmove amid weak broader market sentiment.

“From a technical perspective, these stocks remain in a strong downtrend and the recent bounce has not changed the broader structure,” Singh said.

According to Singh, any further recovery could provide an exit opportunity for traders and investors who have been stuck at higher levels for a long time.

“This supply could keep the upside capped and make it difficult for the stocks to sustain sharp gains. It may therefore take some time for the railway counters to stabilise and establish a durable base,” he added.

Railway Stocks: What Investors Are Watching

The key focus now is whether the recent decline remains limited to profit booking after the sharp September 30 rally or develops into a more sustained correction.

IRCON, IRFC, IRCTC, RVNL and RailTel are all trading close to their respective recent lows or 52-week lows, while RITES has seen particularly strong volumes relative to its two-week average.

That said, the combination of the sharp previous-session gains, heavy trading activity in select counters and the weak broader market is keeping railway stocks firmly in focus today.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.