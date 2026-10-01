Avengers: Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Nears Rs 30 Crore Mark, Check Day-Wise Earnings

Avengers: Endgame Encore continued its theatrical run in India on Wednesday with the Marvel blockbuster adding over Rs 2 crore to its collections. According to the trade tracker, the film earned an estimated Rs 2.05 crore net on Day 6 across all languages in India.

With the latest day's business, the re-release has taken its India net collection to Rs 29.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 35.07 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Day 6 figure was recorded across 3,464 shows, with the film registering an overall occupancy of 12.9 percent. The Day 6 collection marks an 18 percent drop compared with Tuesday's Rs 2.50 crore.

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Day Wise Collection

The film opened in India with an estimated Rs 7.25 crore net on September 25. It then recorded Rs 7.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 22.45 crore.

Collections saw a sharp decline on Monday, when the film earned Rs 2.35 crore. However, Tuesday brought a slight improvement, followed by the re-release collecting Rs 2.05 crore on Wednesday.

Language Wise Collection

The English version remained the biggest contributor to the film's India net collection on Day 6. Sacnilk reported that the English version earned Rs 1.25 crore.

The English version recorded an overall occupancy of 13.6 percent, while the Hindi version registered 10 percent occupancy. The Tamil version had the highest occupancy among the four languages at 26 percent, while the Telugu version recorded 15.3 percent.

About 'Avengers: Endgame Encore'

Avengers: Endgame Encore is a special theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios' 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. The film returned to cinemas on September 25 with the special presentation featuring an exclusive look at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18.

The story follows the surviving Avengers as they attempt to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos and restore the lives lost in Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame features Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland among its ensemble cast.

The Encore version has a runtime of three hours and ten minutes and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

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