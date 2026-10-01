Coal India Q2 Coal Supplies Jump 12%, Power Sector Dispatches Rise 11%

Coal India Ltd raised coal supplies by 12.5% year-on-year in September, helping meet stronger power demand while cutting pithead inventories.

The miner supplied 61.20 million tonnes of coal in September, up from 54.40 MT a year earlier, according to the company. Supplies to the power sector climbed 10.63% to 48.90 MT from 44.20 MT. Demand from the non-regulated sector remained firm, with coal supplies to the segment rising 19.41% during the month.

Higher dispatches came alongside stronger production. CIL produced 53.50 MT of coal in September, marking a 9.18% increase from 49 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

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The company's performance was stronger in the second quarter. Coal supplies reached 186.04 MT, a 12.04% increase from the year-earlier quarter. Dispatches to the power sector rose 11% to 148.20 MT, compared with 133.50 MT in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

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Production during the quarter increased 3.81% to 151.37 MT from 145.82 MT a year earlier. The stronger supply run has also helped CIL reduce accumulated stocks. The company said it liquidated around 63 MT of pithead coal inventories during the first six months of FY2026-27.

The inventory reduction comes as the miner enters the period after the monsoon, when production is expected to gain further momentum along with supplies. CIL said the sustained operational performance in September and Q2 puts it in a position to pursue its annual targets. For FY2026-27, CIL has been assigned a production target of 815 MT and a supply target of 850 MT.

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The September figures indicate that higher dispatches, rather than production alone, remain central to CIL's effort to support the power sector and bring down stocks. With demand firming and monsoon-related constraints easing, the company expects operational momentum to continue in the coming months as the financial year progresses.

Coal India shares opened at Rs 421.2 on October 1, 2026, against the previous close of Rs 425. The stock fell to an intraday low of Rs 416.30 before recovering during the session. It also touched an intraday high of Rs 426.35, briefly moving above the previous close.

By 3:30 pm, Coal India was trading at around Rs 422.00, down 0.71% or Rs 3 from the previous close. The stock remained volatile through the session, with buying support emerging from the day's low, but it ended below the previous close.

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