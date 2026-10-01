Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 21: Soori-Starrer Sees Dip In Earnings, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore

Mandaadi continued its box office run on Day 21, though collections dropped compared to the previous day. As its third week nears its end, the Soori-starrer continues to hold its ground at the Indian box office.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office collection.

Mandaadi recorded a net collection of Rs 1.28 crore in India on Wednesday, with the film registering 22.2% occupancy across 1,506 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has now climbed to Rs 94.33 crore.

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The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 110.03 crore. Overseas, Mandaadi has earned Rs 17.50 crore in gross collections, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 127.53 crore



The Day 21 collection of Rs 1.28 crore marked an 8.6% drop from the previous day's net collection. The Tamil version earned Rs 1.15 crore at 23% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 13 lakh at 19% occupancy on Day 21.

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Week-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that the film opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10 crore on Day 3. The film closed its first week with Rs 57.30 crore in net earnings. During Week 2, the movie collected Rs 26 crore.

In its third week, Mandaadi earned Rs 1.40 crore on Day 15, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 16, Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.20 crore on Day 18. The film collected Rs 1.45 crore on Day 19 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 20, and Rs 1.28 crore on Day 21.

About The Film

Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu sports action drama written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Soori plays Muthukaali, a skilled fisherman and boat racer, with Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan in supporting roles.

The story follows Muthukaali, who returns to his village after being called back to help Maari, a young man in trouble. His return brings him face-to-face with his past and an old rivalry. Using his knowledge of the sea and its currents, Muthukaali leads his team in a traditional sailboat race.

Produced by Elred Kumar with Vetrimaaran as creative producer, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Mandaadi was released in theatres on September 10, 2026.

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