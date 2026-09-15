Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 15

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,51,920 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,32,570 per kg around 7:15 am on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K Gold price was at Rs 1,51,920 per 10gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,260 per 10gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined by close to 2%, while it rose 37.3% over a year.

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Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,650 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,51,380 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,52,090 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,440 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,760 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,890 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,013; Delhi at Rs 1,38,765; Chennai at Rs 1,39,416; Kolkata at Rs 1,38,820; Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,113; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,233 per 10gm.

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Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,32,570 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,15,127 per kg. Silver has been down around 1.98% over the past month while gaining around 80% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,32,150 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,31,750 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,32,830 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,31,850 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,32,340 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,32,520 per kg

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