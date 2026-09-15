Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 15

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,51,920 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,32,570 per kg around 7:15 am on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.
Gold Price Today in India
24K Gold price was at Rs 1,51,920 per 10gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,260 per 10gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined by close to 2%, while it rose 37.3% over a year.
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Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,51,650 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,51,380 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,52,090 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,51,440 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,760 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,890 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,013; Delhi at Rs 1,38,765; Chennai at Rs 1,39,416; Kolkata at Rs 1,38,820; Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,113; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,233 per 10gm.
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Silver Price Today
Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,32,570 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,15,127 per kg. Silver has been down around 1.98% over the past month while gaining around 80% over a year.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 2,32,150 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,31,750 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,32,830 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,31,850 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,32,340 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,32,520 per kg
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