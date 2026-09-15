Zimbabwe vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs AUS 1st ODI Online

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Harare Sports Club. Check when and where to watch ZIM vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming online, along with TV telecast details, match time, venue and squads.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI: Date And Time

The first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe will start in Harare on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. IST.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI: Venue

Australia and Zimbabwe will play the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI: Live Telecast In India

The live telecast of Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will not be available in India.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI live online on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Australia Head To Head In ODI

Played: 33

Australia Won: 29

Zimbabwe Won: 3

No Result: 1

The last time these two sides met in an ODI was in 2022, when Zimbabwe pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over Australia.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: Date, Time, Squads, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Zimbabwe vs Australia: Preview and Team News

Australia will look to bounce back from their 2-1 ODI series loss to Bangladesh when they face Zimbabwe in the first of a three-match series on Sept. 15. Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian side in Harare. The series will give Australia an opportunity to get accustomed to conditions in Zimbabwe ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The defending champions will also look to fine-tune their squad combinations ahead of the tournament.

The squad features big hitters like Travis Head and Marsh himself. The Aussies will be relying on bowlers like Adam Zampa, Oliver Peake, Josh Hazlewood, Joel Davies, and Nathan Ellis. Marnus Labuschagne, who has been struggling across formats, was dropped from the squad.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will join the Australian team before the side plays three Tests against South Africa.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe's last ODI opponents were Bangladesh too. The African team retained a home advantage as they managed to beat Mehidy Hasan Miraz's squad 2-1 in the series.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Squads

Australia: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh (c), Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Oliver Peake

Zimbabwe: Squad not announced yet.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka Cricket Set To Lose Over Rs 180 Crore After ICC Takes Away Women's Champions Trophy

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.