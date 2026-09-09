Sri Lanka Cricket Set To Lose Over Rs 180 Crore After ICC Takes Away Women's Champions Trophy

Sri Lanka Cricket is staring at an estimated revenue loss of $20 million (around Rs 188 crore) after losing the hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy, according to a report.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but has now been shifted to India. The event will be played from February 14 to 28, 2027, with Mumbai and Vadodara set to host the matches.

"There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around 2 million dollars. At the same time, the SLC would have to incur expenditure sprucing up places and getting the facilities up to scratch," Prakash Schaffter, SLC's transformation committee secretary, told reporters.

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The ICC cited ongoing government interference and the absence of an elected administration at SLC while withdrawing the hosting rights from Sri Lanka.

The world cricket body last week announced that the six-nation tournament would be shifted to India, saying the restructuring of SLC's governing body was not in line with its regulations.

Sri Lanka's current interim committee was appointed by the country's sports minister in April, following the resignation of the elected body led by Shammi Silva.

The interim administration is currently working on a new constitution for SLC, with the proposed reforms aimed at addressing corruption and improving governance within the cricket board.

Notably, the 2027 tournament is the second ICC event that Sri Lanka has lost since 2024 due to government interference.

(With PTI Inputs)

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