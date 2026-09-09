Apple Shares Open In Red Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable Launch

Shares of Apple opened in the red ahead of the company's flagship event later on Wednesday, when it is expected to unveil iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, its first foldable iPhone, and other key devices.

The scrip was down 0.21%, or $0.65, at $315.57 at 9:35 am EST.

Apple shares fell 3.48% over the past five trading sessions to $315.57 as of September 9, keeping the stock under pressure ahead of the company's much awaited product event.

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The focus now shifts to Apple's “Surprise and Shine” event, scheduled for September 9 at Apple Park. The event begins at 10 am Pacific Time, or 10:30 pm in India.

The event will be the first major Apple event led by new CEO John Ternus after he succeeded Tim Cook.

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The biggest expected announcement is Apple's first foldable iPhone. The device is expected to use a book-style design and could carry the iPhone Ultra name.

Reports suggest it may offer a larger internal display when unfolded and mark Apple's biggest iPhone design change since the iPhone X.

The company is also expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with upgrades to the processor, cameras and display design.

Apple is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. New AirPods could join the lineup. The company may also provide details on the rollout of its next software updates.

Notably, the standard iPhone 18 is not expected at this event. Apple could instead launch it alongside the iPhone 18e and a new iPhone Air model in spring 2027. This would signal a major change in the company's traditional annual iPhone launch strategy.

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Apple's recent product push has also expanded beyond its core iPhone lineup. The company is preparing further updates across wearables, audio devices and its broader ecosystem.

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