Sachin Tendulkar Reacts As Ben Shelton Upsets Carlos Alcaraz In US Open Epic

American home favourite Ben Shelton stunned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic five-set US Open 2026 quarter-final, beating the Spaniard 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6 (10-7) after a four-hour, 28-minute battle. The victory ended Alcaraz's title defence and sent Shelton into the semi-finals.

The match even drew a response from Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who praised Shelton for holding his nerve in the decisive moments while sympathising with Alcaraz following the defeat.

Tendulkar highlighted the dramatic swings in momentum during the contest, with both players repeatedly fighting their way back into the match before Shelton eventually prevailed in the deciding tie-break.

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The American produced a superb comeback after losing the opening set. Shelton dominated the second and third sets before Alcaraz responded strongly in the fourth to force a decider.

Neither player was able to break serve in the fifth set, taking the contest into a deciding 10-point tie-break. Shelton held his nerve when it mattered most to seal a 10-7 win and register one of the biggest victories of his career.

The contest also became the latest-finishing match in US Open history, with Shelton sealing victory at 3:33 a.m. local time with a 146-mph ace.

For Shelton, the victory earned him a place in the semi-finals, where he will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe. It was also Shelton's first win over a Top-3 opponent.

For Alcaraz, the loss brought his 2026 US Open campaign to an end. The Spaniard had entered the tournament as defending champion and was competing in his first event after a four-and-a-half-month layoff due to a right wrist injury.

Despite the defeat, Alcaraz credited Shelton for his performance and said he was proud of the way he fought through the marathon contest.

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“Shelton played a very complete, very mature match,” Alcaraz said. "He knew exactly what to do at every moment. And, physically, he's a beast. It seemed like he had no weaknesses whatsoever."

"I leave the court with a smile. I am proud of myself, how I fought," the two-time US Open Champion added.

The result also ended Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, while Shelton advanced to his second US Open semi-final.

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