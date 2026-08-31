'I Don't Know How Much Longer...': Novak Djokovic On His Future After US Open Shock

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic's latest Grand Slam campaign ended painfully at the US Open on Monday, with the 39-year-old admitting he is unsure how much longer he can continue competing at the highest level after a physically exhausting five-set defeat to Argentina's Mariano Navone.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was beaten by Navone in a gruelling first-round contest at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic battled through a series of physical problems before eventually going down 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to Navone.

The defeat not only ended Djokovic's latest Grand Slam campaign but also raised fresh questions about how much longer the Serbian can continue competing at the highest level.

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Djokovic Struggles Physically In Five-Set Battle

Djokovic's physical condition appeared to worsen as the match progressed.

Humid conditions took a significant toll on the Serbian, who was visibly exhausted and struggled to maintain his intensity during the five-set battle.

At one stage, Djokovic was seen using an ice bag on his head after rain forced the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium to be closed.

The situation became even more difficult during the third set when Djokovic vomited on court.

“The vomiting, the gagging, it's a serious problem. Then my whole body started to give way, with cramps and pain. In the end, my back and shoulders also gave out, and I couldn't finish the match. I was a break up in the fourth set, but I had already been struggling a lot from the fourth game onwards,” Djokovic told reporters.

He received medication from a tournament physiotherapist and fluids from his team before attempting to continue the match.

Despite his physical struggles, Djokovic fought on and managed to force a fifth set after winning the fourth 6-2. However, Navone pulled away decisively in the decider, winning it 6-1 to complete one of the biggest victories for the 25-year-old Argentine in his career.

Did Novak Djokovic Want To Quit?

The physical toll of the contest was evident by the end.

Djokovic broke down in tears after the defeat, while his comments afterwards suggested that the demands of competing at the top level are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

“I don't know how I can solve it. At the moment, I don't want to go into too much detail. I'm just trying to understand what's going on and how much longer I can keep going like this,” Djokovic said.

The former world No. 1 acknowledged that the possibility of stopping had crossed his mind during the match.

“Yes, I did,” Djokovic replied when asked whether he had considered giving up.

“But then I won one set and then another. At that point, I said to myself: ‘OK, maybe there is a chance.' I didn't want to give up in the fourth or fifth set. I wanted to finish the match," he added.

However, Djokovic chose to continue fighting rather than retire and completed the contest despite his physical difficulties.

The defeat has now left the Serbian facing questions over his future, particularly as he continues to compete against a younger generation while dealing with the physical demands of Grand Slam tennis.

Djokovic's 20-Year Grand Slam Streak Ends

The loss also brought one of the most remarkable records in Grand Slam tennis to an end. Djokovic had won 78 consecutive first-round matches at major tournaments before Monday's defeat.

His previous first-round loss at a Grand Slam had come against Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open.

Nearly two decades later, that extraordinary streak has finally been broken.

The defeat also ended Djokovic's pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

For Navone, meanwhile, the victory marks a significant moment in his career, while for Djokovic, it leaves difficult questions about what comes next after another physically demanding Grand Slam outing.

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