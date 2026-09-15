Karamtara Engineering IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The allotment status for the Karamtara Engineering IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The Rs 875 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 62.33 times on the final day of subscription, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 25.59% listing gain.

Applicants can check their Karamtara Engineering IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

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Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Karamtara Engineering IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Karamtara Engineering Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Karamtara Engineering IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol 'KARAMTARA' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Karamtara Engineering IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Karamtara Engineering public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit to the MUFG Intime India's IPO allotment page: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘Karamtara Engineering Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP Today

Unlisted shares of Karamtara Engineering were trading at a grey market premium of Rs 71 as of 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 15. Based on the upper price band of Rs 254, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 325, signalling a listing gain of 25.59%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Listing Date

Shares of Karamtara Engineering IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, Sept. 17.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO of Karamtara Engineering was subscribed 62.63 times on Sept. 11, on the final day of bidding.

QIBs: 159.59 times

159.59 times NIIs: 48.55 times

48.55 times RIIs: 13.26 times

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Karamtara Engineering IPO Details

The IPO of Karamtara Engineering is a book build issue of Rs 875 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.66 crore shares aggregating to Rs 675 crore and offer for sale of 78.74 lakh shares worth Rs 200 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 241 to Rs 254 per share. The lot size for an application is 59 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,986 (based on upper price).

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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