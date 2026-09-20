Maharaja 2: Vijay Sethupathi Confirms Sequel, Says 'I'll Act For Free' In Hollywood Remake

Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that Maharaja 2 is in development, giving fans an update on the next chapter of his 2024 Tamil thriller.

The actor made the announcement at the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, where he also spoke about the original film's Hollywood remake.

Vijay Sethupathi On Maharaja 2

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According to Sethupathi, director Nithilan Saminathan has already narrated the story of Maharaja 2 to him. The actor praised the filmmaker's writing and said he was impressed by what he heard.

“Nithilan is an excellent director. He has a great writing sense. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2. It was so beautiful. Working with him was superb,” Sethupathi said at the event.

While the sequel has now been confirmed, details about its plot, cast, shooting schedule and release date have not yet been announced.

Maharaja Heads To Hollywood

The update comes days after Maharaja was confirmed to be getting a Hollywood remake. Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios said a Hollywood agency approached the makers for the remake rights after the film's strong performance in China.

Sundaram told The Times of India that the project is being developed with an A-list Hollywood actor in consideration and could go on floors next year. Reports have linked Matthew McConaughey to the remake, although his involvement has not been officially confirmed.

Sethupathi said he was thrilled by the news and even offered to join the Hollywood version without charging a fee.

“I'll act in one movie for free. Get me a role in that Hollywood remake. I'll go to Hollywood!” he said, adding that he has always wanted to work in Hollywood.

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About Maharaja

Released in June 2024, Maharaja marked Sethupathi's 50th film. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the neo-noir thriller follows a barber whose complaint about a missing dustbin named Lakshmi takes him to the police. What initially appears to be a simple case eventually leads to a much darker story.

The film also stars Anurag Kashyap as the antagonist, along with Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam and Sanchana Namidass, who plays Sethupathi's daughter. Produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios, the film later premiered on Netflix.

Maharaja reportedly earned around Rs 199.20 crore worldwide, including approximately Rs 91.65 crore from its China release, according to Sacnilk figures.

Reflecting on its success, Sethupathi admitted that he had faith in the film but never expected it to travel so far.

“We never expected Maharaja to go this far. The movie was good, but some people didn't trust the film. I had that trust, but I didn't expect this,” he said.

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