Atletico vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will take on city rivals Atletico Madrid in the first Madrid derby of the 2026-27 LaLiga season when they travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side will head into the derby sitting second in the LaLiga table with 15 points from six matches. Real Madrid have won five of their six league games, with their only defeat coming against Real Betis. They most recently beat Elche 3-2 away from home.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are third with 13 points from six matches. Diego Simeone's side have won four games, drawn one and lost one. They have won their last two LaLiga matches, beating Real Sociedad 3-0 before defeating Osasuna 4-0.

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Kickoff Time

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga match will start at 7:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

LaLiga Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have the better overall record against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. The two teams have met 178 times in the competition, with Real Madrid winning 92 matches, Atletico Madrid winning 42 and 44 ending in draws.

Probable Lineups

Atlético Madrid : Jan Oblak (GK); Marcos Llorente, Cristian Romero, Robin Le Normand, Alejandro Grimaldo; Kang-In Lee, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena; Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman.

Jan Oblak (GK); Marcos Llorente, Cristian Romero, Robin Le Normand, Alejandro Grimaldo; Kang-In Lee, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena; Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman. Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni; Yan Diomande, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed TV channel for the live telecast of the Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga match in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga match live on the FanCode app and website.

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