Indian Firms Moving AI From Pilots Towards Deployment: Salesforce

Indian companies are moving beyond testing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and increasingly deploying them at scale, signalling a wider shift towards enterprise and agentic AI adoption, Salesforce said.

Salesforce South Asia President and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya said businesses in India are gradually moving from experimenting with generative AI and AI agents to using the technologies in live operations.

ALSO READ : India's Exports To Core BRICS Surge 34% To $19.9 Billion In FY27 So Far; China Leads

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of Dreamforce 2026 in San Francisco, Bhattacharya said the adoption of AI among Indian enterprises was now progressing towards actual production use.

She said Salesforce would continue to expand its presence in India through investments in infrastructure, employee recruitment and talent development.

The company has already invested in a new tower in Bengaluru, which is expected to become operational next year.

Bhattacharya said Salesforce would also continue to focus on upskilling its workforce while hiring talent for emerging technology areas.

Salesforce President and Chief Platform and Engineering Officer Rohan Kumar said the company's vision for the “agentic enterprise” was built around four key layers — Data 360, Customer 360, Agentforce and AIforce.

As businesses deploy increasing numbers of autonomous AI agents, Kumar said enterprises would need stronger systems to manage security, governance, costs and agent activity.

ALSO READ : 'Very Ineloquent': Trump Calls For Public Vote To Rename Artificial Intelligence, Pitches Three Names

“The agents are great, but imagine if you had a million agents in your enterprise; you have to manage them. How do you know that they're not going rogue? You have to secure them, and you have to create the right data layer with business context,” he said.

Kumar said IT and security teams would increasingly take responsibility for managing AI agents, including assigning identities, monitoring their actions and controlling their costs.

Salesforce EVP and Managing Director, Sales and Distribution, South Asia, Arun Parameswaran said the company is seeing a rapid shift from AI experimentation to real-world deployment, particularly in financial services.

AI agents are already helping cut turnaround times for tasks such as vehicle-loan sales and credit underwriting, Parameswaran said, with processes that once took hours or days now being completed within minutes.

He said companies are likely to start by using AI agents for lower-risk tasks before expanding them to more important decisions as trust, security and the technology's ability to understand context improve.

The executives also pointed to changes ahead for India's technology workforce as AI takes over repetitive tasks and reshapes traditional software development roles.

Bhattacharya said employees would increasingly move towards specialised, higher-value work, while roles such as AI ethicists, prompt engineers and forward-deployed engineers become more important.

Parameswaran said the traditional developer role would also evolve as AI improves productivity. While this could reduce the number of developers needed for some tasks, it is likely to create demand for specialised skills in other areas.

Kumar said India's large developer community could help position the country as one of the leading centres for agentic AI innovation by 2030.

Salesforce also plans to expand its AI capabilities through a mix of in-house development and acquisitions. Bhattacharya cited the company's acquisitions of customer-agent company Fin and data management firm Informatica as examples of this strategy.

The executives shared their views on the sidelines of Salesforce's annual Dreamforce 2026 conference, held in San Franc

(With inputs from PTI)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.