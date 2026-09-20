India’s Exports To Core BRICS Surge 34% To $19.9 Billion In FY27 So Far; China Leads

India's exports to major BRICS economies and key Asian and European markets recorded strong growth during April-August 2026-27, highlighting expanding trade ties and rising demand for Indian goods.

Exports to China, South Africa, Brazil and Russia rose 34 per cent to USD 19.9 billion, up from USD 14.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26, according to Commerce Ministry data. Their combined share in India's total exports increased to 9.2 per cent, from 8.1 per cent a year earlier.

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China was the largest contributor among the four core BRICS economies, with Indian exports rising 39 per cent to USD 9.6 billion. South Africa recorded the fastest growth, with exports increasing 58 per cent, while shipments to Brazil and Russia grew 13 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

An official said the figures reflected India's deepening trade engagement with BRICS and the growing importance of its major economies to the country's export strategy. BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has expanded significantly since 2024, adding several members and partner countries.

India also recorded strong export growth in Japan, Italy and South Korea during the first five months of the fiscal year. Exports to Japan surged 43 per cent to USD 3.43 billion, supported by higher shipments of mineral fuels, electronics and aluminium. Mineral fuel exports alone increased by USD 231.7 million, or 76 per cent.

Shipments to Italy rose about 30 per cent to USD 3.92 billion, compared with USD 3.02 billion a year earlier. Exports to South Korea increased 22 per cent to USD 3.21 billion, driven by minerals, fuels, electronics, aluminium, iron and steel, and chemicals.

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The export gains reflect India's expanding role as a supplier of energy products, industrial materials, electronics and intermediate goods to major global manufacturing and consumption markets.

(With the PTI inputs)

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