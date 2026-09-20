India Emerges As Key Growth Market For Samsung's AI-Powered Appliances

The number of newly connected Samsung appliances in India rose nearly nine-fold from 82,000 in 2022 to 7.32 lakh last year, highlighting the country's growing adoption of AI-powered and connected home appliances, the South Korean consumer electronics major said.

India has emerged as one of Samsung's fastest-growing markets for AI-powered home appliances, driven largely by younger consumers, said Samsung Electronics Vice President and Head of Experience Planning and CX Insight Group, DA (Digital Appliances) Business Bona Lee in an interaction with PTI.

Lee said the company had already surpassed last year's figures in the first eight months of the current year. "As a result, Southwest Asia's share of Samsung connected devices worldwide has grown from 2% in 2022 to 13% in 2026," Lee added .

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Lee attributed the rapid growth largely to younger consumers, noting that 71% of active SmartThings users in India and Southwest Asia are in their twenties and thirties, compared with a global average of 48%.

Samsung also plans to extend AI capabilities beyond premium products to mid-range and entry-level appliances, so that more consumers can experience the practical benefits of AI devices.

More than 50% of the appliances Samsung currently sells in India are AI-enabled, Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park told PTI.

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Samsung Plans To Expand AI Features

Earlier this year in January, Samsung announced an ambitious plan to extend AI features to 800 million devices by the end of this year, double the 400 million devices covered last year.

India, being an important market for the South Korean chaebol, is contributing to this target, with the country emerging as one of the company's fastest-growing markets for connected and AI-enabled appliances.

When asked about the possible impact of prevailing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, including the conflict in West Asia, on consumer sentiment, Lee said Samsung had not observed any significant divergence in growth trends globally so far.

"We observe significant growth in AI appliances across global markets, including India. We believe there is substantial growth potential for AI Home as well," she said, adding that the company would continue to monitor market conditions and respond accordingly.

Over 95% Appliances Sold In India Made Domestically

On localisation, Lee said more than 95% of Samsung appliances sold in India are manufactured domestically, with a dedicated team working on products tailored to Indian culture and lifestyle.

Addressing concerns around affordability in a price-sensitive market like India, Lee said Samsung aims to launch its AI appliances simultaneously across regions, with only minor timeline variations to accommodate region-specific features.

"They are never delayed by as much as one to two years," she said.

Lee added that software updates allow Samsung to extend new features to appliances launched in 2024 and beyond, without requiring consumers to purchase new devices.

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Indian Consumers Prefer Smaller Refrigerators

Lee also pointed out that the Average Selling Price (ASP) for home appliances in India is lower than in some other countries. However, she said this reflects the lifestyle needs of Indian consumers rather than price sensitivity.

Unlike markets where large-capacity refrigerators dominate because of greater reliance on frozen food, Indian households tend to prefer smaller refrigerators, reflecting their habit of buying fresh produce daily.

"In terms of AI adoption, however, we do not see a significant difference between India and other markets. In fact, the rapid growth in connected appliances and the high proportion of younger SmartThings users show strong potential for further AI adoption in India," she said.

On demand for AI appliances, Lee noted that its not confined to the premium end of the market, with mid-range and entry-level models also seeing strong consumer interest.

She added that the average usage of AI features among Indian consumers is 10% higher than in other countries.

Citing insights from Samsung's India Consumer Experience (ICX) unit, Lee said a recent survey across Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru found that busy, high-stress urban lifestyles were driving demand for AI appliances.

(With inputs from PTI)

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