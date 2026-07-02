Massive Placement Boost: TCS Hires 1,500+ Students From Andhra Pradesh University

KL University's Vijayawada, KLH Bachupally and Aziz Nagar campuses have recorded their biggest placement drive to date, with 1,538 students securing job offers from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the university announced.

According to a statement from KL University, the students were selected across TCS's various hiring categories, with 160 students securing offers under the Prime category, which came with an annual package of Rs 9 lakh; 380 students placed under the Digital category, offering Rs 7 lakh per annum; and 1,006 students selected under the Ninja category, with a package of Rs 3.45 lakh per annum.

The university attributed the outcome to its training framework, which included focused coaching in full-stack development, artificial intelligence and soft skills, alongside coding assessments, problem-solving exercises, communication training, aptitude preparation and interview readiness sessions to help students navigate the recruitment process.

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The university credited its Skill Development and Student Progression Division for the placement outcome, saying the division works to bridge gaps between academic learning and industry requirements through mentoring, structured learning routes and career-focused activities.

KL University said the milestone reflected its broader goal of producing industry-ready graduates capable of competing in the international job market, and congratulated the selected students ahead of their roles at TCS.

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