Bengal Tragedy: Six Guests Killed, Several Injured In Fire At Hotel In Birbhum's Tarapith

At least six people were killed and several others were injured after a major fire broke out at a private hotel in Tarapith, Birbhum district, West Bengal, in the early hours of Monday, August 17, 2026. The incident occurred near the famous Tarapith Temple, a major pilgrimage destination that attracts devotees from across West Bengal and other parts of the country.

Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Bidishini

The fire broke out at around 4:30 am at Hotel Bidishini, a four-storey property located near a pond and close to Tarapith Police Station. Most of the guests were reportedly asleep when the blaze started on the ground floor, raising concerns about the speed at which the fire spread through the building, reported NDTV.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: After Food Safety Crackdown, Now PGs, Hotels and Dhabas On GBA's Radar

The victims were reportedly pilgrims who had travelled to Tarapith for religious purposes. Several people sustained injuries in the incident and were rescued from the hotel.

Firefighters Rescue Trapped Guests

Firefighters and police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. Rescue personnel brought the fire under control and evacuated occupants from the building. The injured were taken to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment.

Police personnel from Tarapith and Rampurhat police stations also reached the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Short Circuit Suspected

According to the preliminary assessment of the fire department, an electrical short circuit on the ground floor is suspected to have triggered the blaze. Authorities are examining the hotel's electrical systems, fire-safety arrangements and other circumstances that may have contributed to the incident, as per the report.

The investigation is underway, and officials are working to establish the exact cause of the fire and determine whether safety protocols were properly followed.

ALSO READ: 7 Killed In Stampede Outside Ashok Dham Temple In Bihar's Lakhisarai

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.