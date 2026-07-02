Bengaluru Tragedy: 7 Workers Killed In Crusher Wall Collapse; CM DK Shivakumar Warns Action Against Quarries

Seven daily-wage labourers from Bihar were killed on Thursday when a rock face collapsed at a stone quarry in Madapattana in Bengaluru South taluk, with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warning of action against quarries found violating safety regulations.

According to police, the accident occurred in the early morning hours when a massive boulder collapsed at the stone crusher site while the workers were engaged in quarrying operations.

The victims, all daily-wage labourers employed at the site, were trapped beneath the fallen rock and died on the spot, police said. Several other workers sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment, though the exact number of those injured was still being verified, PTI reported.

Shivakumar, in a post on X (translated from Kannada), said the collapse of a crusher wall in Madapattana had caused "immense sorrow," adding, "I pray that the departed souls attain eternal peace, that their families are granted the strength to bear this grief, and that the injured recover swiftly."

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He said it was the duty of quarry owners to ensure the life safety and security of workers engaged in quarry operations, adding that the government would take appropriate action against quarries found violating regulations.

The tragedy has drawn renewed attention to safety standards at quarrying and stone-crushing sites in Karnataka, where migrant workers from states such as Bihar are frequently employed as daily-wage labourers.

Authorities are currently investigating the collapse.

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