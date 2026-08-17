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Ashok Leyland's Diversified Growth Story Intact, Says Nirmal Bang; Raises Target Price Post Q1 Results

The brokerage's positive view is driven by Ashok Leyland's successful diversification, with nearly 45-50% of revenues now coming from higher margin, less cyclical non-truck businesses such as defence, aftermarket, power solutions, and financial services.

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Ashok Leyland's Diversified Growth Story Intact, Says Nirmal Bang; Raises Target Price Post Q1 Results
Ashok Leyland reported a steady Q1 FY27 performance, with revenue growing 10.4% YoY to Rs 9,630 crore.
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Ashok Leyland Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Nirmal Bang has maintained its Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Ltd. with a target price  of Rs 197, implying  potential upside of 15% from current levels of Rs 172.

The brokerage's positive view is driven by the company's successful diversification, with nearly 45–50% of revenues now coming from highermargin, less cyclical non-truck businesses such as defence, aftermarket, power solutions, and financial services.

ALSO READ: Alkem Labs Gets Target Price Hike After Q1 Beat, But Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral — Here's Why

This has materially reduced earnings volatility and lowered breakeven levels. With a richer business mix, continued cost optimization, and improving contribution from non-CV segments, we expect sustained margin improvement and stronger earnings resilience over the medium term.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Ashok Leyland Q1.pdf
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