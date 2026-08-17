Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Alkem Labs Gets Target Price Hike After Q1 Beat, But Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral — Here's Why

Considering the front-loading of opex in new business initiatives like Enzene CDMOs and enhanced efforts to improve profitability of med-tech business, the brokerage expects Alkem's earnings to decline in FY27 and subsequently revive FY28 onward.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Alkem Labs Gets Target Price Hike After Q1 Beat, But Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral — Here's Why
Alkem delivered in-line revenue and Ebitda/PAT beat of 16%/19% in Q1 FY27, driven by improved segmental mix and higher-than-expected operating leverage.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Considering the front-loading of opex in new business initiatives like Enzene CDMOs and enhanced efforts to improve profitability of med-tech business, Motilal Oswal expects Alkem Laboratories Ltd.'s earnings to decline in FY27 and subsequently revive FY28 onward. The valuation leaves limited upside from the current levels, hence the brokerage maintain Neutral rating on the stock, but has raised its target price implying a potential upside of 7% from current levels.

Alkem delivered in-line revenue and Ebitda/PAT beat of 16%/19% in Q1 FY27, driven by improved segmental mix and higher-than-expected operating leverage.

ALSO READ: Amber Enterprises Gets Double Boost: Nirmal Bang Upgrades Rating, Raises Target Price After Q1 Results

Notably, Alkem achieved the highest quarterly gross margin in the past 10 years. Additional cost related to newer business (CDMO) dragged down Ebitda growth for the quarter.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Alkem Q1.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

14 Stocks, Up To 41% Upside: Motilal Oswal's Calls On Brigade, Fujiyama, Max Healthcare, And More After Q1 Results

14 Stocks, Up To 41% Upside: Motilal Oswal's Calls On Brigade, Fujiyama, Max Healthcare, And More After Q1 Results

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com