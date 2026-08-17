Godrej Industries Share Price Extends Q1 Results Decline, Falls Over 4%

Godrej Industries Ltd.'s stock slumped 4.18% to Rs 1,200.10 on Monday, extending its decline for another session after the company's net profit for the first quarter of FY27 fell 18% year-on-year.

As of 9:51 a.m., shares pared some losses to trade 3.8% lower at Rs 1,204.80 apiece on the NSE.

The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 284 crore, down 18.6% year-on-year from Rs 349 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On the other hand, revenue increased 22.2% to Rs 5,448 crore from Rs 4,460 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 44.6% year-on-year to Rs 574 crore from Rs 397 crore.

Ebitda margin also improved from 8.9% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year to 10.5% in this June quarter.

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Leadership Change

In a separate filing, the company stated that Pirojsha Godrej has been re-designated as Whole-Time Director and appointed Executive Chairperson of Godrej Industries for the period from Aug 14, 2026 to Aug 13, 2031, subject to shareholder approval, as part of a planned generational transition following Nadir Godrej's retirement.

Share Price Details

The shares have risen 21% year-to-date and 3.4% in the last 12 months. As of 10:10 a.m., the stock pared some losses to trade 2.08% lower at Rs 1,226.50 apiece.

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