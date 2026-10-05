3AC Side Lower Has A Price? Passenger Asks Uncle-Aunty For Rs 1,050 To Give Up His Seat, Post Sparks Debate

A post about an Indian Railways 3AC side lower berth has sparked a debate on social media after a passenger allegedly asked an elderly couple to pay Rs 1,050 if they wanted him to give up his seat. The incident, shared on X, has triggered discussions around seat exchanges, senior citizens and whether passengers should be expected to give up their preferred berths.

An X user named Pooja shared the incident in a series of posts, saying she witnessed the exchange while travelling in 3AC. She said an elderly couple approached a young passenger seated in a Side Lower berth and asked him to swap seats with them. According to Pooja, what followed was an unexpected negotiation that she watched from her Upper Berth.

According to Pooja, the passenger told the couple that he had booked the berth for Rs 2,100. He then offered to give it up if they paid him 50% of the ticket price, amounting to Rs 1,050.

“Uncle and aunty probably thought he would eventually agree. But then the guy dropped his next line: ‘If you really want my Side Lower, that's fine, just give me 50% of the ticket price, Rs 1,050, and I will give you my seat.'”

“And just like that Uncle Aunty went silent. The guy stayed comfortably on his Side Lower. And I sat on my Upper Berth watching the whole negotiation. Maybe they thought he was young, so he would easily give up his seat,” Pooja wrote.

She suggested that the couple may have expected the younger passenger to surrender his berth because of their age.

“But the guy made one thing clear. If the seat is your requirement, then it has a value too. That day I realised. In 3AC, a Side Lower is not just a berth… it has its own market value. Honestly, getting a Side Lower is difficult enough, giving it away willingly is even harder,” she added.

“If you had a Side Lower and an Uncle Aunty asked for it, would you simply give it up or ask for Rs 1,050?” the user questioned.

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The incident has sparked a debate on social media over berth allocation for elderly passengers and whether younger travellers should be expected to give up their seats based on age. Users also debated whether the young passenger was justified in refusing to surrender his berth.

Indian Railways provides lower berth priority to certain categories of passengers, including senior citizens, women aged 45 years and above, pregnant women and Divyang passengers, subject to availability and applicable booking rules.

One user questioned how the couple had been allotted upper berths, writing, “I'm 55 and I automatically qualify for lower seats so I wonder if uncle and aunty managed to get an upper berth while booking?”

“What nonsense they paid equally for seats... Everything should not be calculated in money, few things are calculated on humanity and empathy basis," a second user wrote.

"Is it legal to ask for money for a seat? Railways should fine such people for asking for money for a seat. Either you agree to exchanging the seat or you politely refuse. Elderly do have difficulty climbing to upper berths so one can show some empathy," wrote a third user.

However, several users defended the young passenger's decision, arguing that passengers should not be pressured into giving up seats they booked..

"That Uncle Aunty could get lower berth if they booked in well advance. But the Young guy planned it earlier. One person's last minute plan should not affect the person who well organised earlier. Where is humanity comes here. If others lack discipline, why should I suffer???," commented another user.

“If someone is particular about the seat then they should book it in advance,” another user wrote, adding that younger passengers are often asked to exchange seats in trains and flights on the grounds of age, gender or family circumstances," wrote another user.

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