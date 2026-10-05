'He Wasn't Earning In Crores': Bengaluru Date Turns Into A Conversation About Money, Sparks Debate

Dating in 2026 can come with unexpected conversations. One Bengaluru date arranged through a dating app has sparked a debate online after a woman claimed her male friend's conversation with his date quickly turned into a discussion about his income and career prospects.

A woman named Ankita shared her friend's experience in a series of posts on X, saying the conversation during his date repeatedly centred on money, including his current salary, plans to switch jobs and potential future earnings.

“Bangalore dating life is something else. My friend went on a date with a really pretty girl and somehow the conversation kept going back to money... how much he earns, whether he's planning to switch jobs and how much he could be earning in the future,” she wrote.

According to Ankita, the woman was looking for a partner with a high income and had previously ended a relationship because her ex was not earning in crores. “She even broke up with her ex because he wasn't earning in crores,” Ankita wrote, quoting her friend as saying, “Bro, I thought I was going on a date but I came back feeling like I had just attended a performance review.”

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She added that her friend subsequently deleted Bumble and told his friends, “You find me a girl. I'm done with dating apps.”

The post sparked a debate among X users, with several users sharing similar experiences while others mocked the account.

“There is a boy in my office who has 7 years experience and earning 35lpa, he looks like a hero, good health, tall and a true gentleman. He went to see girls and even he said girls these days just need money,” one user commented.

“I'm sure this was not the performance review he was hoping for,” another user wrote.

Polygrama co-founder Dev Bathani also reacted to the post with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, another user suggested a different dating platform, writing, “Try Betterhalf app, for serious relationship n marriage. I got mine in that.”

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