East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch IFA Shield Semi-Final?

East Bengal FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the second semi-final of the IFA Shield 2026 on Monday.

East Bengal booked their place in the semi-finals from Group B, while NorthEast United advanced from Group A. The four semi-finalists were East Bengal, NorthEast United, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC.

East Bengal will enter the semi-final after finishing second in Group B. They began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Calcutta Customs but suffered a 1-0 defeat against Punjab FC in their second game. NorthEast United, meanwhile, progressed from Group A after beating Sreenidi Deccan FC 3-0 and drawing 1-1 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

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The fixture was moved from the originally planned venue as the Salt Lake Stadium was required for India's international friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay. Both teams will be looking to secure a place in the final as the 2026 IFA Shield enters its knockout stage.

East Bengal FC will look to win the semi-final and set up a clash against their biggest rivals, Mohun Bagan, who will be waiting for them in the final. If East Bengal win, it will set up another Kolkata derby in the IFA Shield final.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC: Venue

The IFA Shield 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan SG and Punjab FC will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

Match Date, Kickoff Time

The exciting clash between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

Likely Lineups

East Bengal FC (4-3-3): Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Lalchungnunga, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Boris Singh; Rohit Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes; PV Vishnu, David Lalhlansanga, Chris Ikonomidis.

Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Lalchungnunga, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Boris Singh; Rohit Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes; PV Vishnu, David Lalhlansanga, Chris Ikonomidis. North East United FC (4-2-3-1): Gurmeet Singh (GK); Asheer Akhtar, Eneko Satrustegui, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer; Macarton Nickson, Mayakkannan; Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Ethyan Singh, Jithin MS; Guillermo Fernández.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest yet.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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