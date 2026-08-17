August 27 Holiday: What Will Remain Open And Closed After Supreme Court Order?

The Supreme Court of India has declared Aug. 27 (Thursday) as a holiday for the court and its registry following a request from the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA). As a result, there will be no regular judicial work, and physical Registry filings will not take place on this day.

The decision was approved by the Full Court and communicated through a circular issued by the Supreme Court's Administrative General Branch on Aug. 14.

To make up for this holiday, the court has declared Aug. 22, 2026 (Saturday) a full working day for the Court and its Registry. The circular further states that the registry offices will function until 5 pm on that day.

“It is hereby circulated for information of all concerned that, pursuant to the request of Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) to declare holiday on 27th August, 2026 (Thursday), the Full Court has been pleased to accept the request to declare 27th August, 2026 (Thursday) as a holiday for this Hon'ble Court and its Registry. However, in lieu thereof, 22nd August, 2026 (Saturday) has been declared as a Full working day for this Court,” the circular read.

The additional holiday creates a consecutive three-day closure for the Supreme Court and its Registry, as Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 are already listed as holidays in the court calendar. Aug. 26 (Wednesday) is a holiday for Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad 2026 and Aug. 28 (Friday) is a holiday for Raksha Bandhan.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court and its Registry will remain closed from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, creating a three-day holiday period. However, the court will compensate for the additional closure by functioning normally on the preceding Saturday.

Those planning to visit the Supreme Court Registry for filings or other official work should therefore take note of the revised schedule and plan their work accordingly.

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August 27 Holiday: What Will Remain Open And Closed?

The August 27 holiday is applicable specifically to the Supreme Court of India and its Registry. It is not a nationwide public holiday. Therefore, the holiday does not automatically apply to banks, financial markets, schools, private businesses or other government offices, which will follow their respective holiday calendars.

Supreme Court: Closed Aug. 26–28

Supreme Court Registry: Closed Aug. 26–28

Banks: Not affected by this Supreme Court holiday

Stock markets: Not affected by this order

Private offices/businesses: Not affected

Schools/colleges: Follow their respective calendars

Other courts: This order applies specifically to the Supreme Court and its Registry

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