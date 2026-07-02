'Subscription Traps, Cancellations Hidden': LocalCircles Seeks Crackdown On Zee5, Prime, JioHotstar Over 'Dark Pattern'

Consumer advocacy platform LocalCircles has urged the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to take action against alleged "dark patterns" on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, citing a surge in complaints against services including Zee5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar over the past year.

The call follows a nationwide survey involving more than 118,000 OTT users across 324 districts and an AI-powered dark pattern detection exercise, which LocalCircles said confirmed the presence of deceptive user interface practices across multiple streaming platforms.

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According to the report, OTT platforms in India shifted their focus in 2025 from adding new subscribers to earning more revenue through advertisements and mixed subscription plans. As competition increased, many users reported problems such as subscription traps, misleading offers, hidden charges, forced actions and cancellation options that were difficult to find.

LocalCircles said complaints were not confined to a single platform. While Zee5 recently drew criticism over alleged issues related to FIFA World Cup streaming subscriptions, including claims of automatic enrolment, misleading subscription information, unexpected charges and refund difficulties, similar complaints have also been received against SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Airtel Xstream Play and Apple TV.

Consumers have reported being charged despite cancelling subscriptions, facing additional rental charges for content they believed was included in their plans, encountering advertisements despite paying for ad-free subscriptions, and struggling to disable auto-renewals due to hidden or non-functional cancellation options.

The report noted that the consistency of complaints across both Indian and global platforms suggests that the use of dark patterns is widespread rather than limited to a few operators. Although the CCPA introduced guidelines in 2023 prohibiting deceptive digital practices, LocalCircles said compliance across OTT platforms remains inconsistent.

In one of the survey's key findings, 60% of 16,550 respondents said they had frequently faced difficulty cancelling monthly or annual subscriptions because cancellation options were unavailable or deliberately hidden within the interface. Of these, 22% said the problem occurred "very frequently", while 38% said it happened "sometimes". Only 22% reported never experiencing such issues.

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LocalCircles has called on regulators to strengthen enforcement of the CCPA's dark pattern guidelines and ensure greater transparency in subscription management, pricing and cancellation processes across India's fast-growing OTT ecosystem.

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