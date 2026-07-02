June Auto Sales Update: TVS Motor Sales Jump 47%, Bajaj Auto Up 28%, Beats Estimates

Automobile giants TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto released sales data for June on Thursday, July 2. Both companies reported strong sales performance for the month, with total sales rising up to 47% and 28% year-on-year.

Major automakers release their sales data for the month of June 2026 on Wednesday, July 1. Most companies such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto reported strong growth in sales for the month on an year on year basis despite Middle East uncertainties.

TVS Motor June Sales

The motorcycle manufacturer's total sales rose 47% to 5.9 lakh units, beating the estimates of 5.23 lakh units. Two-wheeler sales and exports also climbed 47% to 5.65 lakh units and 1.72 lakh units respectively, indicating a strong demand across segments.

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Scooter sales led the growth, surging 53% to 2.48 lakh units and motorcycle sales jumped 42% to 2.67 lakh units. EV two wheeler sales surged to 48,537 units against 14,400 units reported in the same period previous year, while three wheeler sales grew 51% to 24,586 units.

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Bajaj Auto June Sales

Bajaj Auto total sales for June stood at 4.6 lakh units, up 28% year-on-year, driven by strong performance across segments. The automaker reported better-than-expected numbers in terms of total sales by marginally beating estimates of 4.47 lakh units.

In the domestic sales vertical, sales rose 11% to 2.1 lakh units, while exports surged 47% to 2.5 lakh units. Total commercial vehicle sales rose 18% to 73,807 units and two wheeler sales was up 30% at 3.9 lakh units.

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