Stock Picks Today: Canara Bank, Airtel, Colgate, Dabur, Clean Max, Ambuja, NHPC, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on Canara Bank, Bharti Airtel, Colgate, Dabur, Clean Max, Ambuja, NHPC alongside commentary on auto, hospitals, paints, consumer staple, paints sector and more.

UBS on Canara Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 160.

Q1FY27: Loan growth came in healthy; higher than estimates.

Deposit traction remains steady.

NIM performance and credit cost/slippages to be key.

MS on Canara Bank

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 103

Q1 Initial Update: Strong credit growth

CLSA on Bharti Airtel

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2310

Postpaid leader

Postpaid drives Bharti's leading ARPU & ‘Fast Lane' will accelerate gains

Postpaid subscribers low price sensitive

Sector tariff hike is inevitable

Macquarie on Auto Sector

June 2026: Demand momentum remains strong

PV leads demand growth; 2W demand stays firm

June wholesale sales remained firm and retail volumes confirm underlying demand momentum also remains solid

Q1 margins will be muted; focus shifts to Q2 margin outlook given recent moderation in commodity costs

TVS and M&M are top picks

MS on Auto Sector

June 2026 – Retail Growth Trajectory Remains Strong

Retail sales trend in June 2026 remained healthy across PVs, 2Ws, CVs and Tractors

EV penetration continued to improve across segments

Falling commodity costs and healthy volume growth could support margin improvement from Q2

Maruti, M&M and TVS remain preferred Overweight

Jefferies on Auto Sector

Strong Growth Momentum in June

Indian auto industry witnessed strong volume growth across segments in June

Estimate that wholesales grew a strong 38% YoY for trucks, 23% YoY for PVs, and a healthy 14% YoY for tractors

Registration growth accelerated to 20-38% YoY across segments with rising share of EVs in 2Ws & PVs

JPMorgan on Auto

Broad-based retail growth continues

Wholesale sales were volatile due to company-specific factors

Maruti wholesale was in-line with industry but outperformed on retail; Hero remains a laggard

M&M's wholesale performance improved while retails were a mixed bag

Hero's wholesales suffered due to a fire incident at one of the supplier's manufacturing facilities

Maruti/TaMo PV outperformed retail growth in PVs, while Eicher/TVS outperformed in 2W retails

TaMo CV/M&M outperformed in heavy goods

HSBC on Hospitals

Watch for competition from Manipal

Manipal, the largest private hospital chain in India, prepares for an IPO

Expect hospitals will continue to see higher competition from Manipal for doctors, especially in Delhi-NCR

Prefer Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals; both are Buy-rated

HSBC on Paints

Q1 preview – robust demand but overhangs remain

Demand was likely resilient in Q1FY27, despite price hikes;

Unit margins were protected, but key to track dealer behavior

Seasonally weak Q2 could see some roll-back of price hikes, although companies could also choose to buffer margins

Competitive intensity still high and could limit over-earning opportunities

JPMorgan on Consumer Staples

Resilient Q1 for most : Foods>HPC>Alcobev>Tobacco

Expect Q1FY27 to witness stable to improving revenue growth trends

Expect Packaged Foods companies to witness the highest growth, followed by HPC and then Alcobev

Tobacco (ITC) will likely see sharply lower revenue

Highest EBITDA growth will likely be witnessed by Honasa, Nestle, Varun Beverages, Tata Consumer, Marico, and Britannia.

BofA on Internet Stocks

Q1 preview: Stable quarter despite Middle East war headwinds; room for positive surprises

Believe Meesho could positively surprise on growth & margins

Delhivery's margins may disappoint due to timing on fuel price pass though

Even PB Fintech margins are likely to be soft QoQ due to seasonality but up YoY

For Eternal, despite high competition in Quick Commerce, expect to show strong QoQ NOV & margin improvement

Citi on Colgate

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 1900 from Rs 2050

Expect the revenue growth trajectory to be more balanced

See incremental pricing growth partially offset by the continued competitive intensity

Lower target multiple given weaker-than-expected medium-term earnings growth trajectory

Citi on Dabur

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 425 from Rs 440.

Lower target multiple given the broader sector / market de-rating.

​Antique on Clean Max

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1711

Bypassing the DISCOM to power corporate energy transition

The largest and most differentiated commercial and industrial platform

Data and AI: a concentrated, contracted demand engine

Visible contracted growth, on economics safe from regulation

Expect operational capacity to scale 2.5x reaching 7.8 GW by FY29

​​Bernstein on Ambuja

Upgrade to Outperform from Market-perform; TP at Rs 486

Normalising costs should drive EBITDA/Tonne in the 2nd half

Operational underperformance of Ambuja to reverse

Valuation gap too big to sustain.

CLSA on NHPC

Maintain High Conviction Outperform with TP of Rs 117.

Set to double its regulated equity by FY30.

FY26: Landmark year for projects delivered; PAT to follow.

Project starts a few quarters late, but worth the wait.

Reiterate HC O-PF rating on a decadal growth green utility.

NHPC is the biggest beneficiary of the Indus water treaty being put in abeyance.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.