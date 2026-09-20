IPOs This Week: NSE, Sona Selection India, Varmora Granito, Elevate Campuses, FX Multitech — Check Details

Primary market investors will have 10 IPOs to track this week. Mainboard initial public offerings from Sona Selection India Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. remain open for subscription, while Varmora Granito Ltd. and Elevate Campuses Ltd. are set to open. SME offerings from FX Multitech Ltd., Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd., Robokidz Eduventures Ltd., Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd., Unitec Fibres Ltd. and S. K. Offset Ltd. are also scheduled to open this week.

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Mainboard IPOs

Sona Selection India Ltd. opened its initial public offering for subscription on Thursday, Sept. 17, and will close on Monday, Sept. 21. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

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National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. opened its IPO on Thursday, Sept. 17, and will close on Monday, Sept. 21. The company has set a price band of Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Varmora Granito Ltd. will open its IPO for subscription on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and close on Thursday, Sept. 24. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 140 to Rs 148 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Elevate Campuses Ltd. will open its IPO for subscription on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and close on Friday, Sept. 25. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 343 to Rs 362 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

SME IPOs

FX Multitech Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on Monday, Sept. 21, and close on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 110 to Rs 116 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on Monday, Sept. 21, and close on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 35 to Rs 37 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Robokidz Eduventures Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on Monday, Sept. 21, and close on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and close on Thursday, Sept. 24. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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Unitec Fibres Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and close on Friday, Sept. 25. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 83 to Rs 88 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

S. K. Offset Ltd. will open its SME IPO for subscription on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and close on Friday, Sept. 25. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 119 to Rs 125 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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