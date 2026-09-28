India's Smartphone Manufacturing Enters Next Phase As Focus Shifts From Assembly To Making Components

Union Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said India is moving beyond assembling finished smartphones and is increasingly producing components, sub-components and materials used in them, as reported by Business Today. The minister highlighted domestic manufacturing of battery inputs, cameras, displays, speakers, PCBs and connectors. Vaishnaw also highlighted the growing production of battery related materials. These include synthetic graphite, electrolyte additives and acetylene black, which are used in lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

Government data released by the Press Information Bureau shows that 99.2 percent of mobile phones used in India are now manufactured domestically. India is also the world's second largest mobile phone manufacturer by volume, according to the government.



Government schemes target components and supply chains



The push is also being supported through the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). According to the PIB, 106 projects across 15 states had been approved under the scheme by August 2026, involving investments of Rs 69,548 crore. Of these, 38 plants had already started production, while another 16 were at advanced stages of construction or machinery installation.



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The approved projects cover products such as printed circuit boards, camera modules, passive components and other electronics manufacturing equipment. The government expects these projects to generate Rs 5.34 lakh crore in production and create 74,628 direct jobs. Separately, the government has notified the Rs 62,500-crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme for five years from FY2026-27 to FY2030-31. The scheme includes incentives linked to eligible mobile phone sales and additional support for domestic sourcing of key components. The focus, therefore, is gradually shifting from simply making smartphones in India to increasing the amount of the smartphone supply chain that is manufactured within the country.



India's smartphone manufacturing industry has changed significantly over the past decade, with more phones now being made locally. The next focus is on producing the components and materials that go inside these devices. Government schemes are supporting investments in batteries, PCBs, camera modules and other electronics components. The latest figures show that this shift is already translating into new manufacturing capacity across the country.



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