Temporary Chats To Model Training: What’s Inside ChatGPT’s New Privacy Center?

Figuring out what ChatGPT actually does with your data has historically meant hunting through scattered settings menus.

OpenAI is trying to fix that with a new Privacy Center, announced in a blog post on Tuesday, and now rolling out to the account menu. Crucially, it's not a new set of controls, existing Settings options stay exactly where they are, but rather a guided layer sitting on top of them, walking users through what each control actually does before pointing them to where they can flip it

How Getting There Works

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Access differs a bit depending on where you're using ChatGPT. Web users will find it by opening the account menu, heading to Help, then Privacy Center, and desktop users follow the same Help-menu path. Mobile is more direct: both iPhone and Android users can jump straight to Settings and tap Privacy Center from there.

Three Buckets Of Controls

Once inside, the feature sorts everything into three groupings. One handles personalisation, memory, personalised ads, and location data for users who qualify, with OpenAI specifically noting that clearing a conversation doesn't wipe out whatever memory that chat may have generated along the way.

A second section is dedicated entirely to Temporary Chat, both explaining what it does and letting users launch one directly from there. The third bucket deals with the more technical side: connected apps and plugins, whether your chats feed into model training, and the ability to export or permanently delete your data.

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Not Everyone Sees It Yet

Rollout is currently limited to signed-in Free, Go, Plus, Pro and Business accounts, spanning both the web interface and the iOS/Android apps. Enterprise, Edu and Healthcare users are sitting this one out for now, and OpenAI has cautioned that even within eligible tiers, what shows up can vary by region, account type or workspace setup, meaning some users simply won't see the option yet as the rollout continues.

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No Silent Changes Happening Behind The Scenes

One more thing worth knowing: opening the Privacy Center by itself changes nothing. It won't quietly delete your chat history, adjust any existing privacy setting, or bypass whatever policies an organisation has already put in place, it's purely informational until you actively choose to act on something inside it.

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