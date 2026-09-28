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BSE Stock Falls Over 2% After SEBI Mulls Forming High Level Panel To Revisit Self-Listing Rules

SEBI may also issue a consultation paper on Self-Listing based on panel recommendations, as per sources.

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BSE Stock Falls Over 2% After SEBI Mulls Forming High Level Panel To Revisit Self-Listing Rules
BSE shares slide.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
BSE Ltd.
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BSE Ltd.'s shares fell 2.5% in trade on Monday after sources told NDTV Profit that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to form a high-level panel to revisit self-listing rules. 

The move comes in the backdrop of National Stock Exchange Ltd.'s recent listing on BSE. During the listing process, NSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the exchange will abide by SEBI's norm of not letting exchanges list on their own platform. 

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