BSE Stock Falls Over 2% After SEBI Mulls Forming High Level Panel To Revisit Self-Listing Rules

BSE Ltd.'s shares fell 2.5% in trade on Monday after sources told NDTV Profit that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to form a high-level panel to revisit self-listing rules.

The move comes in the backdrop of National Stock Exchange Ltd.'s recent listing on BSE. During the listing process, NSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the exchange will abide by SEBI's norm of not letting exchanges list on their own platform.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.