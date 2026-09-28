Dorothy Box Office Collection Day 3: Keerthy Suresh-Sananth Starrer Sees Healthy Occupancy

Dorothy continued to gain at the box office after its opening weekend, with the Tamil adventure drama seeing another rise in collections on Sunday. The film showed steady growth across its first three days in theatres.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Dorothy collected Rs 1.40 crore net in India on Day 3. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 3.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 4.15 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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Dorothy opened with Rs 90 lakh on Friday and improved to Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday. The film saw another rise on Sunday, collecting Rs 1.40 crore on Day 3, while occupancy increased from 33% to 46% over the weekend.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 3, Dorothy earned Rs 1.65 crore gross in India. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.30 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 20 lakh, Kerala with Rs 10 lakh and the rest of India with Rs 5 lakh.

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About The Film

Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy explores friendship, identity and social divisions through the lives of childhood friends Karthi and Subbu. Their world changes when Dorothy enters Subbu's family and challenges the village's rigid caste system and patriarchal traditions. After a tragedy forces Subbu to leave, Karthi begins searching for his missing friend.

Keerthy Suresh stars as Dorothy, alongside Sananth as Subbu and Rishikanth as Karthi. The supporting cast includes K. Muthukumar, Jeeva Subramanian, Ramachandran Durairaj, Soundararaja, Muthupandi and Gajaraj.

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the Tamil psychological drama features music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. It premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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