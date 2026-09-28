Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 300 Crore Net, Rs 400 Crore Worldwide As Toxic Loses Steam At Box Office

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups made a strong impact at the box office from the start, but its collections slowed as the weeks went by. Hanuman Ansh, on the other hand, took time to find its audience and grew stronger with each passing week.

In its eighth week, the spiritual drama crossed the Rs 300 crore India net and Rs 400 crore worldwide milestones. Meanwhile, Yash-starrer continues its theatrical run on a soft note, even as it is now available on OTT.

Here's A look at the contrasting box office journeys of Hanuman Ansh and Toxic.

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Hanuman Ansh Day 52 vs Toxic Day 33

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 9 crore net in India on Day 52, up 38.5% from the Rs 6.50 crore it collected on Day 51. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 307.03 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 362.70 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

It added another Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on Day 52, taking its overseas gross to Rs 38.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 401.20 crore.

Toxic, meanwhile, collected just Rs 1 lakh net in India on Day 33. It has collected Rs 250.09 crore net in India so far, with its India gross at Rs 298.46 crore. Its overseas gross stands at Rs 43.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 342.21 crore.

At this stage, Hanuman Ansh is ahead of Toxic by around Rs 58.99 crore in worldwide gross collections.

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Two Box Office Runs Explained

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh had a slow start at the box office. It collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and just Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film began gaining momentum in Week 3, when it earned Rs 10.40 crore.

The real turnaround came in Week 4, with collections reaching Rs 61 crore. It went even higher in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore, before adding another Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6. The film then collected Rs 44.80 crore in its seventh week.

The spiritual drama has continued to show strong hold in its eighth week. It earned Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, followed by Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52.

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, on the other hand, got off to a much bigger start. The film opened with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 and finished its first week with Rs 239.30 crore. However, the film witnessed a sharp slowdown after its opening week.

It collected Rs 8.94 crore in Week 2 and Rs 1.39 crore in Week 3. Week 4 saw Toxic collect just Rs 42 lakh, with its fifth-week earnings slowing further. The film managed only Rs 1 lakh each on Days 31 and 33, while Day 32 added Rs 2 lakh.

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