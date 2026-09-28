Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 53: Vishal Chaturvedi's Spiritual Drama Continues To Hold Audience Interest

Hanuman Ansh has had an interesting run at the box office. After a slow start, the film saw a big rise in collections in the following weeks. Now in its eighth week, it continues to post good earnings at the box office.

Day 53 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 1.11 crore net in India on Day 53 so far, with the film running across 2,964 shows and recording 14% overall occupancy. According to Sacnilk, its India net collection has now reached Rs 308.14 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 364.01 crore. Final figures are awaited.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Hindi 2D version recorded 12.35% overall occupancy on Day 53, with 7% in the morning and 14.69% in the afternoon. Evening and night occupancy figures were not available at the time of reporting.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. It earned Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 before seeing a big jump in Week 3, when it collected Rs 10.40 crore.

ALSO READ: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 May Release A Day Earlier: Report

The film continued to grow in Week 4, earning Rs 61 crore. It saw another major jump in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore, its highest weekly collection so far. In Week 6, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 80.25 crore. Its Week 7 collection stood at Rs 44.80 crore.

The film started Week 8 with Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, followed by Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52. On Day 53, it has collected Rs 1.11 crore net in India so far.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays him at another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 300 Crore Net, Rs 400 Crore Worldwide As Toxic Loses Steam At Box Office, Check Sunday Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.