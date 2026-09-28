Asian Games 2026 Day 10 Highlights: Javelin Double, Hockey Glory; Sreeshankar, Gulveer Win Silver

India enjoyed a memorable day at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, with the country adding several medals across athletics, shooting, kurash and boxing.

Sreeshankar Murali Wins Long Jump Silver

Sreeshankar Murali won the silver medal in the men's long jump with a best effort of 8.07m. The medal became even more special as the Indian athlete suffered an injury during his fourth attempt and had to skip his final two attempts.

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Despite the setback, his 8.07m effort was enough to secure a place on the podium.

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Gulveer Singh Bags 1500m Silver

Gulveer Singh added another silver medal to India's athletics tally by finishing second in the men's 1500m final. The Indian athlete produced a strong performance to secure another podium finish for the country.

India Win Silver, Bronze In Men's Javelin

India secured two medals in the men's javelin throw, with Yashvir Singh winning silver and Rohit Yadav claiming bronze.

Yashvir produced a personal best of 85.72m to finish second, while Rohit recorded 84.35m to take the bronze medal. The double podium gave India another major boost in athletics on Day 10.

Vithya Ramraj Breaks PT Usha's Record

Vithya Ramraj created history by winning bronze in the women's 400m hurdles and breaking PT Usha's 42-year-old national record. Ramraj clocked 54.75 seconds, bettering Usha's previous mark of 55.42 seconds, which had stood since 1984.

Parul Chaudhary Wins 5000m Bronze

Parul Chaudhary secured another athletics medal for India by winning bronze in the women's 5000m.

On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the 3,000m race. The medal added to her athletics haul at the Games as India continued to enjoy a strong outing on the track.

Esha Singh Takes Shooting Silver

Esha Singh added another silver medal for India in the women's 25m pistol event.

The Indian shooter was involved in a closely fought battle for the gold medal before eventually finishing second.

Pincky Balhara Bags Kurash Bronze

Pincky Balhara secured bronze in the women's -78kg kurash category.

Balhara lost her semifinal bout 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall but assured India of another medal.

Kapil Pokhariya Assures India's Sixth Boxing Medal

India secured its sixth boxing medal of the Asian Games after Kapil Pokhariya stormed into the semifinals of the men's 90kg category.

Pokhariya produced a dominant performance in his quarterfinal, defeating his South Korean opponent 5-0.

The victory assured Pokhariya of a medal and took India's boxing medal count to six at the Games.

Lovlina, Priya Also Assure Boxing Medals

India's boxing campaign received another boost as Lovlina Borgohain and Priya Ghanghas also secured places in their respective semifinals.

Lovlina defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the women's 75kg quarterfinal to assure herself of a medal.

Priya Ghanghas also registered a 5-0 victory in the women's 60kg quarterfinal to book her place in the last four.

Harmanpreet Hat-Trick As India Thrash Bangladesh 10-0

India's men's hockey team produced a dominant performance against Bangladesh, securing a massive 10-0 victory in their Pool A match.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with a hat-trick, converting three penalty corners. Shilanand Lakra also scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek and Mandeep Singh were the other goalscorers.

India finished the group stage unbeaten and on top of Pool A. They will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal, with a victory assuring India of a medal.

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India Reach Cricket Semifinals

India's men's cricket team advanced to the Asian Games semifinals after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

India progressed to the last four as the higher-seeded team and will play their semifinal on October 1, either against Sri Lanka or Nepal.

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