Iranian Embassy In UK Rejects 'Speculations' Linking To Bomb Plot At US Base; Threatens Legal Action

Iran has rejected speculation that it was involved in an incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where five men were arrested after police reported suspicious vehicles travelling towards the airbase.

Iran's Embassy in London said Tehran had no connection to the incident and “reserves the right to take legal measures,” according to a statement posted on X.

In a statement, the embassy said such reports could contribute to what it called “Iranophobia” in Britain, particularly following what Tehran describes as US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

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The embassy said Iran reserved the right to pursue “appropriate legal measures” to protect the country's rights and interests against what it termed misleading and damaging media narratives.

Statement on Recent Speculations by some British Individuals and Media



The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets… pic.twitter.com/UPnkPY4qUT — Iran (I.R.of) Embassy in UK (@Iran_in_UK) September 28, 2026

The warning came as UK authorities continued a counter-terrorism investigation without publicly establishing a motive or any Iranian link.

The five men, reportedly British nationals living in London, were arrested early Sunday near Whelford, about 3.2 km southeast of RAF Fairford.

Police said they received a report at around 00:45 BST about three suspicious vehicles heading towards the airbase. Armed officers subsequently detained all five men.

The suspects were initially held under the Explosives Act and were later arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They remained in custody on Monday and had not been charged.

Police and Army bomb-disposal specialists examined three white vans after materials reportedly consistent with improvised explosive devices were found inside.

Bomb-disposal robots were used to assess and remove the material, while specialists examined whether the suspected devices were viable.

Authorities established a 400-metre security cordon and evacuated residents from around 85 homes during the operation. Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the investigation.

Reuters reported that investigators were examining several possible lines of inquiry, including a potential Iran-linked operation, Russian sabotage and an Islamist plot. None has been established publicly.

Uk Iran has rejected speculation that it was involved in an incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where five men were arrested after police reported suspicious vehicles travelling towards the airbase.

Iran's Embassy in London said Tehran had no connection to the incident and “reserves the right to take legal measures,” according to a statement posted on X. The warning came as UK authorities continued a counter-terrorism investigation without publicly establishing a motive or any Iranian link.

The five men, reportedly British nationals living in London, were arrested early Sunday near Whelford, about 3.2 km southeast of RAF Fairford. Police said they received a report at around 00:45 BST about three suspicious vehicles heading towards the airbase. Armed officers subsequently detained all five men.

The suspects were initially held under the Explosives Act and were later arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They remained in custody on Monday and had not been charged.

Police and Army bomb-disposal specialists examined three white vans after materials reportedly consistent with improvised explosive devices were found inside.

Bomb-disposal robots were used to assess and remove the material, while specialists examined whether the suspected devices were viable.

Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the investigation. Reuters reported that investigators were examining several possible lines of inquiry, including a potential Iran-linked operation, Russian sabotage and an Islamist plot. None has been established publicly.

UK officials have urged caution over speculation. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said it would be irresponsible to comment on possible Iranian involvement while the investigation remains ongoing.

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