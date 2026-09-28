Piyush Goyal Begins US Visit On Tuesday; Trade Deal Finalisation In Focus

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to the United States from September 29 to October 5 to participate in the G20 Trade Ministers meeting, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The visit comes as India and the US continue negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

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According to PTI, a senior US State Department official said the trade pact is more than 90% complete, with the two sides working through a limited number of outstanding issues.

The official expressed hope that the remaining matters would be resolved soon, describing the agreement as potentially significant for the broader India-US relationship.

The official said trade has remained a major area of difficulty in bilateral ties and suggested that a deal could open a new phase in economic relations between the two countries.

Goyal's visit is expected to include discussions concerning India's trade and economic interests in the US, besides his participation in the G20 ministerial meeting.

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The US official also highlighted the expected visit of Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India in October as part of continued high-level engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to travel to the US for the G20 Summit in Florida in December.

The official described the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a major priority for both countries.

According to PTI, the progress on the project has been affected by instability in the Middle East, but the US expects the initiative to gain momentum once conditions in the region stabilise.

The developments come amid efforts by India and the US to deepen economic and strategic ties through trade negotiations and connectivity initiatives.

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