India's Reusable Rocket Race Gets Rs 200 Crore Boost As Agnikul Cosmos Gets Govt Support

The Technology Development Board (TDB) has signed an agreement with Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos to develop a fully reusable launch vehicle, providing Rs 200 crore in financial support, according to a PIB release. The agreement marks a push towards indigenous technologies for repeatable access to space under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.

The project, under the Department of Science and Technology, focuses on developing the Agnibaan Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), with the objective of advancing the technology from Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 to TRL 8. The financial support will be provided through Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD).

The initiative aims to move beyond conventional approaches that focus on recovering only the first stage of a launch vehicle and work towards greater system-level reusability.

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Vehicle Architecture

The vehicle architecture includes a lightweight upper stage and a semi-cryogenic liquid propulsion system capable of deep throttling and restart, which are important capabilities for descent and landing operations.

The space start-up's proposed vehicle architecture facilitates a reusable upper stage, along with descent and recovery systems, with the objective of enabling high-frequency launches, reducing manufacturing costs and limiting space debris.

TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said, “The next phase of India's space journey will require technologies that not only reach orbit but can do so with greater frequency, flexibility and efficiency.”

He added that reusability was an important technology frontier and that the RDI Fund was supporting indigenous technologies as they move from advanced development stages towards deployment.

Agnikul has previously developed Agnibaan, an orbital-class launch vehicle for small satellite missions, and Agnilet, a single-piece, 3D-printed rocket engine developed and manufactured in-house.

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TDB had earlier supported Agnikul in developing and commercialising a modular launch vehicle for small satellite missions. Agnikul's promoters said reusability requires the integration of these technologies into a highly reliable system.

The RDI Fund has identified advanced and reusable launch vehicles and propulsion innovation as priority areas within space technologies.

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