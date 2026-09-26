How Chhattisgarh Rains Triggered Flooding In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli; 525 Evacuated Overnight

Around 525 people have been moved to safer locations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh caused rivers and streams to swell, triggering flood-like conditions in several areas.

The Bhamragad area has been among the worst affected. Rising water levels in the Perlakota River submerged an old bridge on National Highway-130D, cutting off Bhamragad taluka from other parts of the district and disrupting road connectivity.

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The evacuation operation was carried out under the guidance of District Collector Avishyant Panda and led by Tehsildar Kishor Bagde. The drive began on Thursday afternoon and continued until late at night.

The Indravati River also crossed the danger mark after heavy rainfall in its catchment areas in Chhattisgarh, adding to concerns over flooding in the region.

The evacuation began on Thursday afternoon and continued until late at night under the direction of Gadchiroli District Collector Avishyant Panda and Tehsildar Kishor Bagde.

The Indravati River also crossed the danger mark following heavy rainfall in its catchment areas in Chhattisgarh, raising concerns about further flooding in the region.

The Gadchiroli District Information Office said on X that water levels had started to recede and the situation was improving. It also said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) helped move an ailing student to Laheri for medical treatment.

Heavy rain has also affected parts of the Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, where flooding and road disruptions have been reported. Several settlements have been cut off, while schools in multiple districts have been shut due to the weather.

In one rescue operation, an NDRF team evacuated an ailing girl from Binagonda Ashram School after crossing the flooded Gundenur nullah. She was taken to the Laheri Primary Health Centre for treatment, ANI reported.

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Although water levels have started to fall, authorities are continuing to monitor the situation. Residents in low-lying areas and near riverbanks have been advised to remain alert and avoid flooded or waterlogged roads.

The flooding comes as heavy rain continues across parts of central India, with swollen rivers and streams affecting areas along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

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