Income Tax Return Deadline For Audited Accounts Pushed To Nov 21; Reports Due By Oct 21

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The extension follows requests from professional associations and tax practitioners, who had sought more time to meet the compliance requirements.

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Tax experts had pointed to the additional time needed to complete audits, validate disclosures and reconcile data across tax filings, financial statements and other records.

The revised timeline will give taxpayers and auditors more time to conclude the audit exercise, address discrepancies and submit the prescribed audit report through the income-tax e-filing portal.

According to a press release issued by the Finance Ministry on Monday, the due date for furnishing the return of income has been extended to November 21, 2026, from the earlier deadline of October 31, 2026.

The extension applies to persons covered under S. No. 2 in the table below Explanation 2 to Section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, which includes taxpayers subject to tax audit requirements.

The CBDT has also extended the corresponding deadline for furnishing the audit report.

The “specified date” for submitting the report has been moved to October 21, 2026, from September 30, 2026.

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The extension provides additional time for eligible taxpayers and tax professionals to complete audit-related compliances and submit their income-tax returns for the assessment year.

The tax department said the decision was taken by the CBDT and that a formal order or notification giving effect to the revised deadlines would be issued separately.

The changes are applicable specifically to Assessment Year 2026-27, and taxpayers falling within the specified category will be required to adhere to the revised dates.

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