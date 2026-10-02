India Vs Brazil: Marquinhos Says Brazil Are 'Very Happy' To Face Blue Tigers In Kolkata

Brazil national team captain Marquinhos has said he is happy to face India ahead of the much-anticipated international friendly between the two teams at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on October 3.

The match will be a historic occasion as Brazil's senior men's team will face India for the first time.

Brazil have brought a strong squad for the game, with the fixture set to be followed by India's clash against two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on October 6, also at the Salt Lake Stadium.

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“We are very happy to be here. In terms of giving advice, who am I to do that? I think my teammates and my opponents have worked very hard to get here. Football has been our childhood dream, and I think we should never forget that,” Marquinhos said in a pre-match press conference.

The 32-year-old also acknowledged the affection Indian fans have for Brazilian football. The Brazil captain said the team wanted to turn that support into a memorable performance and result when they take on the Blue Tigers.

“All the motivation and backing we have been receiving from our fans here, certainly our goal is to use that to have a great match and ultimately win. We want to do it with enthusiasm and character, and gain more confidence in the process heading into our next games,” Marquinhos added.

The Brazil clash is part of a historic international window for Indian football, with the Blue Tigers facing three teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay.

India began the series against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25 and produced an impressive performance against the World Cup side.

Ryan Williams put India ahead in the 41st minute, giving the hosts a deserved lead after a positive first-half display.

However, India could not hold on to the advantage. Panama's Omar Valencia equalised in the 68th minute with a long-range effort from outside the box, beating Indian goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The ball found the top-right corner as Panama levelled the match.

The game eventually ended 1-1, with India showing plenty of confidence against a team ranked significantly higher and coming off a World Cup campaign.

Now, India face an even bigger challenge against five-time World Cup winners Brazil in Kolkata. The Brazilian team arrived in the city on October 1 ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated encounter.

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After the Brazil match, India will remain in Kolkata for their next major test against Uruguay on October 6. Uruguay are two-time World Cup winners and won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930.

With Panama already holding India to a 1-1 draw, the Blue Tigers now enter the Brazil clash with two more high-profile tests awaiting them in a memorable international window.

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