Eli Lilly Launches Cancer Drug Tanstrive In India, Priced At Rs 2.15 Lakh Per Box

Eli Lilly and Company India on Thursday announced the launch of its cancer treatment drug Tanstrive in India.

The launch follows marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumours with a rearranged during transfection (RET) gene, the company said in a statement.

Tanstrive is available in India in 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg tablet strengths; administered orally twice daily. It is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh per box, which provides a 14-day treatment regimen, with dosing administered twice daily, the company said.

It is designed to selectively target RET alterations and block the abnormal signalling pathways that drive tumour growth.

As an oral therapy administered twice daily, Tanstrive offers a targeted treatment approach for eligible patients whose cancers are driven by RET alterations, the company said.

"As precision oncology continues to reshape cancer care, Tanstrive represents an important step forward -- expanding access to targeted therapies for patients in India," Eli Lilly and Company (India) President and General Manager Winselow Tucker said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.