Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers, Hindustan Copper, Zee Entertainment — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Infosys Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd.?

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Infosys Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,190.20)

Swati: Hold

Positive on this stock at the current levels.

Price correction is done and stock has managed short-term support near Rs 1000.

Stock has the potential to reach Rs 1,300.

Hold on for long-term with stop loss of Rs 1,100.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,694.50)

Astha: Hold

Quarterly performance was very disappointing.

Major positive for this company is its order book.

For short-term, more downside can be seen but long-term can be good only because of strong order-book.

Hold only if planning to keep for more than six months.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 91.71)

Swati: Hold

Already witnessed strong price correction.

If in losses, no need to book losses.

Might witness turnaround in this stock. Might see upmove rally.

Hold for some more time.

LG Electronics India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,559.40)

Astha: Hold

Not a strong financial year 2026 for the counter.

However, the company has high-value products.

Products are signalling towards high-premiumisation story.

Good counter in consumer durables space.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 604)

Swati: Hold

Strong rally witnessed in July.

Counter showing negative divergent from overbought zone. Can witness profit booking.

Stock is hovering over 20 DMA at Rs 590 levels. Positive rally seen.

Hold with a strict stop loss of Rs 590 and immediate pullback rally can be seen at Rs 630

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 530.80)

Astha: Hold

Counter is looking good because of strong Q1 numbers.

Rise of copper price is helping this company along with improved operating performance.

Production expansion by FY30 signalling towards strong long-term story.

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