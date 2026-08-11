Buy, Sell Or Hold: Godrej Consumer, Mazagon Dock, Rain Industries, TVS Motor, ITC, IDBI Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Rain Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Godrej Consumer Products Limited at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of ITC Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research (Equity, Commodity & Currency), Globe Capital, and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,577.00)

Ajit: Buy

Mazgaon Dock has reclaimed major averages.

Enter fresh at Rs 2,350 which is the immediate base.

First area of resistance is Rs 2750, Rs 2,800 and the towards Rs 3,000+

Can add for short-term.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (CMP: Rs 1,032.80)

Saurabh: Don't add

Company has disappointed on the margins front.

Company is struggling because of commodities cost and fuel inflation.

No point in chipping when stock is in correction mode.

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,454.00)

Saurabh: Book some profits, hold for long-term

Company is clocking good sales numbers.

Good numbers on the operational side as well which is why stock got rerated.

Valuations are stretched.

Book some profits and wait for broader correction in the market.

Rain Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 202.90)

Ajit: Book partial profits

Stock witnessed sharp resistance from Rs 100 to Rs 252 last time.

Booking partial profits at current levels is recommended.

Stay put for the remaining position at the stop loss of Rs 195

ITC Ltd. (CMP: 281.95)

Saurabh: Sell

Best case scenario is stock will oscillate in a range.

Difficult to make money because of operations concerns.

Get out of the stock.

IDBI Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 82.73)

Saurabh: Switch to other players

Not the best of the lot.

Many opportunities in banking space

Go for Bank of Maharashtra of Indian Bank

Vikram Solar Ltd. (CMP: Rs 157.49)

Gaurav: Sell

Stock is not looking good.

Better to exit position.

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