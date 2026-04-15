HDB Financial Q4 Results: Profit Surges Over 40%; Dividend Declared

HDB Financial Services Ltd. saw a 41% uptick in the net profit for its fourth quarter results for the fiscal 2026, according to a press release from the company on Wednesday.

The company had seen a net profit of Rs 531 crore in the year ago period. The firm also delcared a dividend of Rs 2 per share. Its calculated Net Interest Income was up 22% Year-On-Year to Rs 2,399 crore from last fiscal's Rs 1,973 crore.

"The board of directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting," the release said.

The firm also approved borrowing of funds via issue of debt securities on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, of upto Rs. 32,825 Crore. This consist of a renewal of Rs. 31,975 crore and fresh approval of Rs. 850 Crore.

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This is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the upcoming. annual general meeting.

The GNPA (Gross Non Performing Assets) ratio for the fourth quarter was at 2.44%, while its NNPA (Net Non Performing Assets) ratio was at 1.09%. The company's net interest margin was at 8.23% compared to the previous quarter's 8.09%.

Share price of HDB Financial Ltd. closed 4.80% higher to Rs 644.30, compared to a 1.63% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

Q3 Performance

HDB Financial Services reported a 36% increase in net profit at Rs 644 crore YoY from Rs 472 crore for the third quarter of this financial year. The firm's net interest income grew 22% to Rs 2,285 crore YoY from Rs 1,872 crore in the previous fiscal.

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