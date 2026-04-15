Q4 Results Today Live: HDB Financial, Tejas Networks, ICICI Lombard GIC In Focus; Check Share Prices

Over 10 companies will declare results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, today. Major companies include HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Elecon Engineering Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tejas Networks.

The results will help investors and analysts gauge how the companies fared in the fourth quarter and whole of FY26. Some of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results.

The boards could also announce final dividends for the year.