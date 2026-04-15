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Q4 Results Today Live: HDB Financial, Tejas Networks, ICICI Lombard GIC In Focus; Check Share Prices

Major companies include HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard GIC, Elecon Engineering, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tejas Networks.

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Q4 Results Today Live: HDB Financial, Tejas Networks, ICICI Lombard GIC In Focus; Check Share Prices
39 minutes ago

Over 10 companies will declare results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, today. Major companies include HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Elecon Engineering Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tejas Networks.

The results will help investors and analysts gauge how the companies fared in the fourth quarter and whole of FY26. Some of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results.

The boards could also announce final dividends for the year.

Apr 15, 2026 11:14 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live: Check HDB Financial Services Share Price Movement

HDB Financial Services Ltd
%

Shares of HDB Financial Services traded higher so far in the session ahead of the fourth quarter results. Over two lakh shares were traded with a turnover of Rs 13 crore on the NSE.

 

Apr 15, 2026 11:09 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live: Full List Of Companies

  • Bombay Wire Ropes
  • Citi Port Financial Services
  • Continental Controls
  • Elecon Engineering Company
  • GTPL Hathway
  • HDB Financial Services
  • ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
  • Lotus Chocolate Company
  • Media Matrix Worldwide
  • Nikki Global Finance
  • Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
  • SPEL Semiconductor
  • Tejas Networks
  • Tulsi Extrusions

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